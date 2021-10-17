Harrowby United FC have announced the renewal of their main sponsorship with Arraquip Ltd, as well as a new away kit sponsor SAO Joinery.

The Arrows, who won Best Social Enterprise at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last year, sit eight in the United Counties League Division One.

Commercial manager Amber Kitching said: "Having won the raffle to become Main Sponsor last year, we were keen to continue our partnership with Arraquip for this season.

Harrowby presenting their new kit to main sponsor Arraquip (42650300)

"Carl and Johnny have been incredible supporters of Harrowby Utd and the team over the years, so we are so pleased to have them on board again.

"It is important for us as a club that we continue to develop these relationships with the local businesses."

Managing director for Arraquip Carl Gilbert said: “It’s been a pleasure to continue to sponsor Harrowby United once again for the season.

Harrowby have signed a new away kit sponsor in SAO Joinery and Carpentry. (52304117)

"Having lived all of my life and owning a business in the Harrowby Parish, it seems very fitting to continue to support a renowned and well established team like Harrowby United.

"Credit to the management team and players for making it all happen which often takes a lot of time and money.

"It's encouraging to see how far the club have grown over the past year and we are thrilled to play a part in that.

"I’m really looking forward to spending time with my family by going along to watch some quality football at Harrowby United during the season.”

Harrowby have also signed a new away kit sponsor in SAO Joinery and Carpentry.

Shaun Olivant of SAO Joinery said: "As a local business it is important that we always look to support local causes.

"My son Harry has played with the Arrows for the past two seasons, and recently signed with Spalding United, so supporting the club is close to us as a business and we want to help them to develop further as a club."

Amber added: "Shaun has been a great support to the club over the past two years, always available to help whenever called upon and we are grateful for everything he has done."

Harrowby United were also fortunate to re-sign all their sponsors from last season including Kesteven Skip Hire, Price & Sons Funeral Directors, A1 Interiors, Short Coded Bargains, Pentangle Engineering, LS Installations, T Eason Bricklayer, Wellies Fish & Chips, Willow Lane Motors, Gainsborough Corner Garage and AJ Boyle Electrical.