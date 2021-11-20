A football club run by volunteers has taken home the same award for the second year running at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Harrowby United FC were victorious again in the Best Social Enterprise category, judged by Price Whiting Hodgson Financial Planning and awarded by Shaun Whiting from the firm.

The award is given to a charity or social enterprise that has achieved commercial success, but whose primary aim is non-profit making.

Harrowby have continued to grow their attendance on matchdays since returning to playing after the lifting of Covid restrictions, while using community grants and the hard work of volunteers to improve their facilities.

Commercial manager, Amber Kitching, said: “Winning this award for a second time is a huge boost for us as a volunteer group, showing everyone that the support and help they have given us this year has been greatly appreciated and recognised.

“It’s not been the easiest year for any business, but we always tried to look for the positives and uplift the people and community as best we could.”

Shaun, the category judge, said: “Tom and I saw a real community spirit on our visit to the winner’s premises. Run largely by volunteers, the whole place has a real buzz about it with everyone investing huge amounts of time to re-generate it, creating visitor appeal, and also ensuring continued support after the stakeholder’s post-Covid restrictions were lifted.

“This is a real local success story and a fine example of what pulling together and running in the same direction really can achieve.”

Also highly commended in the category were Community Books and Inspire+.