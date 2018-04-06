Arson charge over Grantham flat fire

Have your say

A 16-year-old girl was due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday, following a fire in Grantham town centre.

The blaze happened during the early evening on Easter Monday at a top floor flat in London Road.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue described the incident as “serious fire damage to one bed and one mattress and serious damage by smoke located in purpose-built four-storey flats on London Road.”

Four fire engines went to the scene and the blaze was put out by crews equipped with breathing apparatus and one hose reel. An ambulance was also present.

The spokesman continued: “Four people were treated for smoke inhalation and the cause was recorded as deliberate.”

During the incident, police cordoned off London Road between the Sainsbury’s supermarket and St Catherine’s Road.

A police spokeswoman told the Journal yesterday:“We have charged a 16-year-old with arson with intent and she will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court.”