A fire that destroyed a barn is suspected to be deliberate.

Four fire crews, including two from Grantham, one from Sleaford and one from Brant Broughton, were called to the barn fire at 3.19am on November 16 on Heath Lane in Sudbrook.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident resulted in severe damage by fire to the entirety of the barn and contents.

The barn fire in Sudbrook. (60696088)

"Crews extinguished it using three main jets and two hose reels. At this stage the cause is suspected to have been deliberate."

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the incident.

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101 and quote incident 32 of 16 November or email force.control@lincs.police.uk and include 'incident 32 of 16 November' in the subject line.

To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.