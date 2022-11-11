Grantham Art Club is holding an exhibition of its work at the visitor centre in Wyndham Park.

There are pictures on show in a range of media including watercolours, pen and wash, acrylic, oils and pastels.

A dozen members are exhibiting their work, some of which is also on sale.

Exhibitors at Grantham Art Club's exhibition at Wyndham Park visitor centre are Phillip and Elizabeth Steer, and Nelson Porter. (60570806)

The exhibition covers a wide range of subjects from animals and still life to landscapes and portraits.

The exhibition is free to enter and is due to continue until January 29.

It is open from 11am to 3pm, Thursday to Sunday.