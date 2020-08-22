Grantham Art Club members have been meeting on Sunday afternoons to sketch in Wyndham Park, Grantham.

A group of members met in the sensory garden at Wyndham Park on August 9 to sketch the statue of the hand holding the apple, which commemorates Sir Isaac Newton’s contributions to science.

The club met again on Sunday and as the weather was damp, they sat in the large shelter near the bowling green and sketched the views from there.

The above picture, a watercolour by Nelson Porter, depicts members of the art club drawing the wooden statue.

The apple is carved to double as the earth, as both are subject to Newton’s theory of gravity.

Grantham Art Club plans to meet every Sunday at the statue Wyndham Park at around 1pm to sketch together outdoors.

