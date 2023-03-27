A church is displaying Easter-themed artwork by a late village artist as part of an event.

St Peter's Church in Lenton is holding an Easter art event entitled, "Stations of the Cross".

The artwork that will be on show was created by the late Roger Heaton, a local village artist.

The pastel and chalk drawings depict the last day of Jesus Christ's life and his journey to the cross.

Church warden, Peter Dobney, said: "This year we have expanded our usual art exhibition of The Host of Angels to include these sketches with the words telling Jesus's story and his journey to his death on the cross."

The church is open every day 10am until 4pm to allow people to see the angels, with the "Stations of the Cross" on display from April 2 (Palm Sunday) to April 8.

On April 1, the church will also host its regular coffee morning from 10.30am, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month.

For Easter, the church is hosting an egg hunt and an Easter garden competition.