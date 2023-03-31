An art society member has been presented with an award for his many years of membership.

Eddie Lilley, a long-term member of the Vale of Belvoir Art Society, was presented with his honorary member award on March 6.

This was presented to him by the society during a celebration meal at Paul's, in Bottesford.

Eddie Lilley was presented with an honorary membership from the Vale of Belvoir Art Society. (63309145)

In a speech to other members of the society, Eddie said: "I am - most grateful and honoured to accept the award of lifetime honorary membership in recognition of services rendered."

Eddie has always had an interest in art since he was young.

Despite spending 24 years as an accountant he did not "exploit my true talent", added Eddie.

He first joined VOBAS in 1993 where a piece of his art sold in an exhibition for £60.

Eddie added: "As my passion grew my opportunities widened. I joined the Guild of Aviation Artists and the Kirby Bellars Art Group, and sales were now international."

In 2011, he was elected chairman of VOBAS.

He said: "I tried to bring a wider appreciation of art by promoting demonstrations by recognised artists and encouraging younger members to attend and exhibit.

"I was instrumental in updating and replacing the old and very heavy exhibition display boards. Standards have risen, and membership of friendly, open minded people continues to grow."

"VOBAS has a nucleus of very talented and constructive artists with an open minded and receptive attitude to visitors and fellow artists alike.

"I am succeeded as chairman by a good friend Dennis Hobbs who continues with a similar positive approach. To my dear friends, I wish them all success."

The society was formed in 1983, meaning this year it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

It is holding its annual exhibition from April 29, until May 1.

The exhibition has been running since the society first formed.

On the Saturday (April 29) and Monday (May 1), the exhibition will be open from 10am until 4pm.

On the Sunday (April 30), the exhibition will be open from 2pm until 4pm.