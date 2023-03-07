An art society is holding its annual exhibition once again this year.

The Vale of Belvoir Art Society will be holding the exhibition at the Methodist Chapel on Devon Road in Bottesford from Saturday April 29, until Monday, May 1.

The society has been running the exhibition since the mid-1980's.

The Vale of Belvoir Art Society exhibition will be held in Bottesford. (62819342)

A spokesperson for the society said: "It has developed over the years to be a thriving meeting place for budding artists in Bottesford, surrounding villages and Grantham.

"We have a varied programme of events throughout the year, including professional developments, exhibitions and in-house competitions."

The exhibition covers a variety of different painting mediums including water colour, acrylics and water based oils.

Other art forms it covers includes ceramics and paper mache.

The spokesperson added: "We provide a great sense of social interaction, inspiring ideas and providing encouragement for all our members."

The Vale of Belvoir Society meets every Tuesday evening in the Methodist Hall from 7pm until 9pm.

On the Saturday (April 29) and Monday (May 1), the exhibition will be open from 10am until 4pm.

On the Sunday (April 30), the exhibition will be open from 2pm until 4pm.