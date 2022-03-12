Art work commissioned by a shop owner marking the history of a village has been restored and moved to a new location.

Murals that showcase the history of Great Gonerby have been moved to the Great Gonerby Memorial Hall from their original place in a the village shop on the High Street.

Robert Cole was, for many years, the proprietor of the shop, which had three rather plain windows overlooking Long Street, so he commissioned some art work murals to improve them.

The erecting party from left: Robert Cole, David Cook, Jeff Thompson and Tony Saward. (55398499)

The murals were painted by two art students at the King's School, but sadly Robert cannot recall their names, but hopes that they will see that their wonderful work is still being put to good use.

When Robert sold his business some years ago, his successor opted to use the space for other purposes so he removed them, retained one and donated the other two to be utilised elsewhere in the village.

Following some restoration and weatherproofing, it was difficult to find a suitable site to erect these fine pieces of artwork, which are nearly two metres high.

The murals depict a highwayman and a clockpelter, and were placed on the plain gable wall of the Memorial Hall, which is well lit and faces the car park, making it an ideal location for the art work.

Retired Gonerby Parish councillor, Jeff Thompson, was part of the erecting party for the murals and said: "The 'Gonerby Clockpelter' story is well documented and is enjoying a welcome revival, but the part that Highwaymen played in Gonerby history is perhaps less well known.

"The two hills were the steepest on the Great North Road and are mentioned by Sir Walter Scott in 'Heart of Midlothian '.

"Highwaymen frequented the wooded hills from where approaching stage coaches could easily be seen and they could only travel very slowly up the hills, even with application of additional horses (known as gear horses) rendering an attack much more straightforward.

"There was once a sign in the former White Hart hotel in Newark Market Place advising travellers to delay their journey southwards until the next morning should they be unlikely to "Traverse the Gunnerbi (as it was then known) Hills, by nightfall!".

"So serious was the problem that we even had our own gibbet (a structure from which the dead bodies of criminals were hanged on public display) atop Gunnerbi Hill in an attempt to deter such scoundrels.

"We have a replica on the playing field overlooking the B1174 to do likewise to speeding motorists!"