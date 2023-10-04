An Artisan market that has been running for less than a year has been shortlisted for an award.

The Fulbeck Artisan Market, run by the Fulbeck Craft Centre, has been nominated for Farm Shop/Market of the Year in the Lincolnshire Food and Farming awards 2023.

Elizabeth Hunt, full-time silver jeweller at the craft centre, is “really pleased” the market has been shortlisted for the award.

A Fulbeck Artisan market

She said: “I was really pleased because this month’s market is the year anniversary and we got shortlisted in just under a year.

“We have grown from 18 stands to nearly 50 and it is a really good cross section of stands now because we have Artisan gifts but we also have a nice mix of food.

“[To win] it would be recognition of all of the hard work the team at the craft centre does.”

The centre will find out the results in mid-November.