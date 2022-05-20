The art department of a Grantham school is hosting an artisan market to boost its students' creativity.

Priory Ruskin Academy’s art department is holding the Artisan Makers Market on June 9.

The event will take place at the school, in Rushcliffe Road, from 6pm until 8.30pm with money raised from tickets going towards the art department so that the children can benefit from some extra funding for their work.

Artisan Makers Market (56747560)

A selection of handcrafted items, artwork and crafts will be on sale, along with sweet treats. A wide variety of stalls has already been confirmed for the event.

All ticket holders will also be automatically entered into a raffle to win a selection of items donated by stallholders.

Eleanor Wallace, teacher of visual arts at Priory Ruskin Academy, said: “This is the perfect opportunity to raise money by local businesses for the brilliant creativity that is fostered here at Ruskin.”

Tickets cost £2 for adults and £1 for under-16s and are avaialable to buy from the student and main receptions at the school.