A 90-year-old resident has transformed his care home room with his own incredible paintings.

When Ian Young and his wife Elspeth, 85, moved into Apple Trees Care Home, on Arlington Gardens, last summer, they wanted to take a part of home with them.

Ian, a former vet and Elspeth, who worked as a science teacher, moved into the care home together in June 2020, as they needed help looking after each other.

The couple now share two rooms, one as a living room area where they display artwork which Ian has painted throughout his life, including a number of scenic views and animals.

Ian became interested in art from an early age but it was only when he attended some painting classes as an adult that he started to take it more seriously.

Over the years Ian, who has two grown up sons, has painted a variety of subjects and topics, including nature, seas, lakes and gardens, but his favourite subject to paint has to be animals especially horses, dogs and kittens.

Ian Young has been painting for most of his life.

He said: “Painting has always been my hobby. I don’t paint as often now that I am 90 years old - although I still can’t believe that I’m 90! The paintings really brighten up our room and it’s nice to have a taste of home with us.”

Activities co-ordinator Julie McGrath is a fan of Ian’s artwork.

She added: “The paintings are amazing. Ian is such a talented man.”

Ian and Elspeth marked their 60th wedding anniversary last month at Apple Trees Care Home.

The devoted couple first met at Glasgow University and married at Tullibody Church in Scotland, before going on to have two sons and three granddaughters.

