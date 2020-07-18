A Grantham artist and designer has had a novel published, 20 years after it was written.

Richard Coppin is delighted to have attracted a publisher for his book The Curse of Beckett’s Wood. The book has been published by Strand Publishing UK.

Richard has written the book under the pseudonym R. E. Witham. The story concerns a cyclist, David Harper, whose arrival in a village bordering an eerie wood sets in motion consequences that have far reaching effects.