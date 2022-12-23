A struggling artist can't afford to heat her home due to energy price hikes - in a flat which gets so cold she can see her breath.

Vicki Alderman, 57, decided she would not be using her heating this winter due to energy prices shooting up.

The mum-of-one works full-time as an artist but relies on government assistance in the months she does not generate enough in sales.

She found her heating was costing her £1 per hour - so to keep warm working from home she said it would cost her up to £12 a day.

Instead of forking out, Vicki dons her coat, scarf, hat and gloves all day long to avoid turning on the heating.

Vicki Alderman wraps up warm rather than turning her heating on which would cost her £12 a day. (61527311)

Vicki, from Grantham, said: "When I found out about costs rising for heating, I knew I couldn't cover the costs.

"I don't have any spare money, so I decided not to put my heating on.

"I have accepted the situation and got on with it - just dressing warmly and trying to focus on the positives."

Vicki's electric is on a meter, meaning as soon as she can't put money in, she can't use it.

When the UK was plunged into freezing conditions this month, her flat temperature plummeted to near zero degrees.

But she learned when she put her heating on it was costing her £1 per hour to warm up the room.

Vicki Alderman pictued in December 2022. (61527309)

Due to working from home as an encaustic wax portrait artist, she has no opportunity to escape her cold home during the day.

Vicki said her meter would already be empty if it weren't for the £66 energy bills voucher issued by the government last month.

Recently having become self-employed, in the months when Vicki doesn't make a sale, the government sends a payment of £700 to cover her expenses.

This just about covers her £475 rent, leaving her with £225 to spend on bills, food, water, internet and broadband.

She said this can tide her over when use of electric is low, but as soon as she turns the heating on, the price exceeds what she can afford - so Vicki goes without.

She says her moment of "heaven" is when she's heating up dinner in the oven and opens the door for a hot blast when she checks the food.

Vicki Alderman's artwork named Its Time To Let It Go.

Her technique to keep food costs minimal is by bulk-buying whenever she has a good month sales-wise, to freeze lots of clearance items with a short shelf life.

But she fears what will happen after January, which marks a year since she became self-employed after previously relying on benefits.

After January, the government 'start up period' payments she currently relies on will stop.

Vicki - who is mum to Kyla Alderman, 26 - said; "I have been starting to accept that I would have to give up my dream of working as an artist and get a full-time job."

Vicki Alderman's artwork named Believe In Your Dreams. (61527299)

But after Vicki posted a video on TikTok - showing her sat in her freezing home and how she could see her breath - her situation has changed.

The video, filmed on December 12 as the UK was hit by arctic winds, unexpectedly blew up - amassing 1.9 million views.

Vicki said: "I thought it might get a handful of people saying 'me too' but nothing on this level.

"It was going mad."

As a result of the attention, Vicki said she got over 100 orders on her online art shop - giving her the boost she needed.

Vicki Alderman's artwork named Special Moments. (61527285)

In addition, she got 20 commission enquiries from potential future projects.

She said the money this has brought in may be enough to cover her costs for two to three months - giving her a chance to get on her feet and keep the business alive.

Vicki fears what may happen when those funds run out - but hopes the potential commissions in the pipeline may sustain her.

Despite her current freezing cold situation, she said she's determined to "remain positive".

She added: "I never intended the video to come across as pitiful, I was just shocked when I could see my breath, so I filmed it.

"I'm warm within myself in the meantime, and hopefully this acts as a launch pad."