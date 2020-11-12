Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham artist pays tribute with fence painting on Remembrance Day

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 11:42, 12 November 2020
 | Updated: 11:51, 12 November 2020

An art and illustration graduate has used his skills to pay tribute to the Armed Forces.

Dan Fay, 24, painted the tribute on to his parents’ fence on the Sunningdale estate in Grantham.

The artwork, which took two days to complete, has raised over £284 for the Royal British Legion.

Dan Fay with his art work (43045578)
Dan Fay with his art work (43045578)

Dan said he hopes that passers-by will see the poignant artwork and remember the sacrifices made.

Armed ForcesGrantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE