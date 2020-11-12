Grantham artist pays tribute with fence painting on Remembrance Day
Published: 11:42, 12 November 2020
| Updated: 11:51, 12 November 2020
An art and illustration graduate has used his skills to pay tribute to the Armed Forces.
Dan Fay, 24, painted the tribute on to his parents’ fence on the Sunningdale estate in Grantham.
The artwork, which took two days to complete, has raised over £284 for the Royal British Legion.
Dan said he hopes that passers-by will see the poignant artwork and remember the sacrifices made.