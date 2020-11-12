An art and illustration graduate has used his skills to pay tribute to the Armed Forces.

Dan Fay, 24, painted the tribute on to his parents’ fence on the Sunningdale estate in Grantham.

The artwork, which took two days to complete, has raised over £284 for the Royal British Legion.

Dan Fay with his art work (43045578)

Dan said he hopes that passers-by will see the poignant artwork and remember the sacrifices made.