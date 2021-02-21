Artist puts up his own Margaret Thatcher statue on St Peter's Hill

A Grantham artist has put up his own statue of Margaret Thatcher on St Peter's Hill before the district council could unveil its own bronze statue of the former Prime Minister.

Mark Robla has made his own version of a statue out of plaster and placed it on top of the plinth which has already been placed in the town centre.

Mr Robla says he has saved the council thousands of pounds by erecting his own statue.

Mark Robla's Thatcher statue.Photo: Ian Selby (44512658)

Mr Robla said: "I saved the council £400k and displayed my new piece.

"It depicts Margret Thatcher's head stuck onto a pike made from an office chair, standing at 5ft 3in on the 10ft plinth while still clasping her iconic handbag at the base, all carved completely from plaster.

"I paid about £5 for the chair and took it apart. There were two metal poles inside which I made into a pike and the base of the chair helps balance the sculpture.

"It took about four months to complete and with materials it cost about £100 in total."

The statue by Mark Robla placed on the plinth in St Peter's Hill.Photo: Ian Selby (44512791)

A £300,000 bronze statue of the Iron Lady, which will sit on the 10ft plinth (making it 20ft tall overall), on St Peter’s Hill green, was brought to the town by Grantham Museum, SKDC and the Public Memorials Appeal.

The pandemic has delayed the unveiling of the statue but South Kesteven District Council has put aside £100,000 to underwrite the unveiling ceremony.

Mr Robla added: "Location of a sculpture is one of the most important things and my sculpture would not have the same impact unless it was placed on the same plinth where the bronze statue will be placed.

"I think what I did was all legal. I have done this sort of thing before.

"I was there at 4am in a hi-vis vest. I did not break in or damage the plinth."