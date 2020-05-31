Ken Wingad, a local artist, has painted a picture of how Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham may look this time next year.

Ken, who also helps to run the Grantham Table Tennis League, said: “With most sport inactive due to the coronavirus, sports people have been granted wonderful keep fit facilities due to SKDC cutting paths through the long grass in the park. Hundreds can now take lovely jogs through the paths, staying fit.

“These paths are the beginning of paths through the eventual meadow flowers which could be growing next year.