An artist will be holding an exhibition to raise money for a hospice that cared for her husband.

Geraldine Thompson, the artist, will be holding the art exhibition at The Horseshoes in Silk Willoughby, Sleaford, from May 11 until May 13 from noon until 4pm each day.

Ten per cent of the sales made will be donated to St Barnabas Hospice, who cared for her husband ten years ago.

Geraldine Thompson will be holding the exhibition to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, based in Grantham. (63560745)

She said: "Two reasons I did this was I promised my husband I would have my own art exhibition and recently I had a shoulder replacement so I want to show people I can paint again.

"I just want to show people what I do and raise a bit of money for a brilliant charity that helped my husband."