A former King’s School student is set to have his work featured in an upcoming art exhibition.

Freelance artist Daniel Coetsee will have three of his larger pieces featured in the exhibition at Belvoir Antiques in Swinegate.

The exhibition launched yesterday (Thursday) and will run until Sunday, September 12.

Artist Daniel Coetsee with his exhibition paintings (50120935)

Daniel’s pieces for the exhibition are all 90cm by 65cm and feature landmarks across the town, including the Blue Pig pub and St Wulfram’s Church, which he has done in the style of artist L. S. Lowry. Prices start from £120.

He said: “It’s the first proper exhibition I’ve been in. I have done one before in Birmingham but it wasn’t quite like this.

“I’ll hopefully see a good reaction to the paintings and that people from Grantham recognise them.”

A selection of pet portraits commissioned by Daniel (50120932)

Daniel is a film and animation graduate from Birmingham City University butofficiallyally started doing commissions after the first lockdown left him with more free time.

He has now successfully done more than 50 commissions across a variety of styles, which have been sent all over the world, including to France, Ireland and South Africa.

During his time at King’s School, Daniel was also a keen participant in Grantham’s former Knockout challenges from 2009 until 2011.

Artist Daniel Coetsee and his paintings (50120926)

At the time Daniel was undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia which he has now overcome, but he still led a team in the community event which raised tens of thousands for CLIC Sargent to help children with cancer.

To see more of Daniel's work you can follow him on Instagram at @daniel.coetsee.art