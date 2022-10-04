The official launch of local artists' work at Grantham Museum resulted in a record number of people through the museum's doors since before Covid.

On Friday, September 30, the display was officially opened at the museum in St Peter's Hill, with Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal also stopping by to view the art.

Viv Reichelt, an organiser behind the event said: "The artists took it in turns to come and talk to people about their art. It was really well received and we had people popping in off the street to see the art.

Damon Boyle, Viv Reichelt and Sharon Thompson at the launch. (59719596)

"We even sold a picture on the first day!

"It was a buzzing atmosphere and it was really exciting because no one knew what to expect. It was also good for the volunteers because they've had it quiet so far.

"On the Saturday (October 1), we had record numbers through the doors since before Covid."

Sharon Thompson at the launch. (59719731)

Mayor Councillor Graham Jeal at the official launch. (59719772)

At the moment, five artists have their work on display, either on the wall or on easels.

This art will remain on display for a few weeks and if it sells then it leaves room for more artists to display their work.

Viv added: "We might extend how long the art is on display for as there is a lot more interest than we expected.

Damon Boyle at the launch. (59719726)

"Grantham College are going to come and show their art students the display and the Grantham Arts group are also interested."

The display will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am until 4pm.