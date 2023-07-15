Two artists will be running classes for children over the summer.

Donna Drouin and Glenda Gibson will be running the classes in Bottesford.

Both Donna and Glenda are artists and also teachers of arts skills.

The classes will be running for Bottesford children over the summer.

Glenda said: “We encourage the inner artist to emerge while teaching specific skills and introducing children to a variety of art materials.

“Everything is provided including aprons but dress for mess!”

The classes will be running on each Wednesday from July 26, until August 23.

Timings for each class are 11am to noon for four to eight year olds, and 1pm to 2pm for eight to 14 year olds.

Classes will be held in Methodist Chapel, Devon Lane, Bottesford.

Parents are invited to stay with their children during the classes.

For more information or to book a class, contact Glenda by email at glendagibson@gmail.com.

Classes cost £10 per child per class.