Artists to showcase talents at joint exhibition in Grantham Museum

Work by local artists will be showcased at a joint exhibition next month.

Grantham Art Club and Kesteven Leisure Artists Society will be hosting the exhibition at Grantham Museum in March, for the second year running, after attracting more than 400 visitors to the exhibition last year.

A wide variety of paintings and drawings will be on display covering different subjects and media, including a section on the theme of Grantham.

Members from both clubs will be stewarding the exhibition and prospective new members are welcome to go along.

Grantham Art Club meets at the Manners Street Community Centre on Friday evenings between 7pm and 9pm. Kesteven Leisure Artists Society meets at the Christian Fellowship on Belton Avenue on Friday mornings.

n The joint exhibition is running from March 1 to 17 between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For information, contact Nelson Porter (Grantham Art Club) on 01476 565204 or Philip Steer on 01400 250543