An amateur artist is set to host her third exhibition at the Guildhall.

Sharon Elizabeth Thomson, aged 52, will showcase her latest works at her third exhibition at the Guildhall Arts Centre, which will last for two weeks from Saturday (July 2).

The former KGGS pupil said that her works were "a reflection on staying sane during the pandemic".

Sharon Elizabeth Thomson. (57672661)

Sharon said: "I go through phases of creation focussing on specific themes that are a current interest for me.

I spent my time during lockdown, as did many others, listening to music and watching films which led me to create portraits of some of my favourite musical influences and actors.

"It's almost a thank you to those people and I hope others will appreciate the sentiment."

Sharon has been inspired by her favourite musical influences and actors. (57672655)

Sharon, raised in Grantham, returned to the area in 2005 after living in Germany for 20 years, has exhibited twice before at the Guildhall.

Her first was themed around trees, while the second was about the moon following on from the moon installation by Luke Jerram at St Wulfram's as part of the Gravity Fields activity.

Sharon added: "I hope visitors to the centre and especially the wonderful Digby's Café will enjoy viewing my work. Some sales would be nice too of course."

If anyone would like to exhibit in the café area they should either ask for a form at the box office or email Guildhall.Events@southkesteven.gov.uk