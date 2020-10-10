The Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham has launched the SK Creative Colour Challenge inspired by the work of Sir Isaac Newton.

The challenge has been inspired by the experiments Newton made during his own lockdown period in the 1660s when he returned to his family home at Woolsthorpe Manor, near Grantham, to avoid the plague.

During this time Newton was able to demonstrate that white light is made up of several different colours. He used a prism to split sunlight into the colours of the rainbow to prove this theory, initially noticing five - red, yellow, green, blue and violet.

Statue of Isaac Newton in Grantham. (36854859)

Now Grantham’s arts centre is inviting local residents to be part of a new district-wide project to create a series of flags for South Kesteven, one in each of the five colours.

They are looking for photographs taken on any device that are predominantly red, yellow, green, blue or violet. It could be a close-up image, a collection of objects, a woodland scene family portraits or pets – the choice is yours.

It could be a subject with texture and a sense of what makes up home, school and work environments, inside and out.

The project is open to anyone based in or around South Kesteven including schools, community groups, businesses and local organisations, as well as families and individuals, and will run throughout the autumn.

Jo Dobbs, arts project officer at South Kesteven District Council and coordinator of the project, said: “We hope as many people as possible will get involved and that together we’ll make something joyful and celebratory that has a little bit of each of us in it. We’re excited to see what is sent in and remember to keep following the project to find out when and where you can see the flags.”

Email your images to skflags@creative-colour.co.uk by Monday, November 30. You can send as many as you like.

The SKDC Arts Centres team will then sort the photographs into the five colour groups to patchwork them into a design for each flag. All of the photographs will be exhibited online through the project’s website www.creative-colour.co.uk and @skflags on Instagram.

The finished flags will be on show all around the district for the next two years and will also feature as part of the next Gravity Fields Festival in 2022.

The project is led by Louise Jones and Nadya Monfrinoli from Lumo Workshop and the SKDC arts team.