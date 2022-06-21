The Guildhall Arts Centre is offering discounted tickets to the military community through a new initiative.

South Kesteven District Council is offering the Armed Forces Discount Card and they will be joined in this initiative by arts centre staff and army representatives as a part of Armed Forces Week (June 20 to 25).

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy said: "We are keen to do all we can to support the military community in South Kesteven.

SKDC Deputy Leader Cllr Adam Stokes with (from left) Sgt Tony Liebenhals, Cllr Dean Ward, Guildhall Manager Jade Porter and Major Guy Page. (57454636)

"Our arts centres deliver an amazing range of entertainment and we look forward to extending a special welcome to an extremely important part of our local community."

The discount card is open to service personnel and their families living within the district, including reservists, veterans and widows or widowers.

Special offers will apply to shows and events promoted by SKDC, and this will be marked by an Armed Forces discount card logo.

Major Guy Page, regimental second in command at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham added: "We are very appreciative of the council's support to members of the Armed Forces and our veterans.

"We have a strong serving and veteran community across the district and I know that they will make good use of this warm welcome to the council's arts centre."

SKDC's Armed Forces Discount card offers businesses, retailers and visitor businesses access to a new audience of customers from the military community in South Kesteven.

It is also an opportunity to show their support by offering flexible discounts and special offers.

The discount card works alongside the national scheme and seeks to support stronger communities by encouraging people to buy local.

If any members of the military community would like to apply for this discount card, they can find out more information here.

Also, any business that would like to show their support for the Armed Forces by joining the scheme and offering a discount on goods and services, can contact SKDC on armed.forces@southkesteven.gov.uk.