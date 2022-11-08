Arts centres across the area have missed out on thousands of pounds of funding.

National Lottery money is given to arts centre, museums, libraries and galleries by Arts Council England, which has just released its Investment Programme 2023-2026.

But no arts facilities in South Kesteven have been allocated lottery funds for the next three years.

The Guildhall in Grantham. (43763766)

The announcement is a blow to local authorities, which are the largest funder of arts and culture in England.

South Kesteven District Council spent more than £1.7m on arts and cultural services in the 2019/20 financial year, about 11 per cent of its total net services costs.

Of Grantham’s Guidhall, Stamford Arts Centre and Bourne Corn Exchange, only Stamford Arts Centre Cinema made money - about £90,000 a year. Other areas have been loss-making.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street

This week, a spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “Around £48,000 per venue was secured in the last funding round, and Arts Council England has invited the consortium to apply for transition funding that would maintain the funding through to October 2023.

“While it is disappointing to miss out on longer-term Arts Council funding, this decision will not affect the viability of either the Guildhall Arts Centre or Stamford Arts Centre.

“In fact, the Arts Council has offered to meet South Kesteven District Council to discuss alternative funding options for projects under its Let’s Create banner.

“South Kesteven District Council is regarded as a key provider of arts services and the Arts Council wants to continue the existing relationship and see our good work continue across the district.

“The council remains fully committed to arts provision across the district and has recently completed substantial investment in the Stamford Arts Centre building, where the Cellar Bar has also reopened.

“Seasonal programmes at our venues will continue to feature a diverse range of live professional performances and we are already working on the line-up for spring 2023.”