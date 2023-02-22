Two venues in Grantham and Stamford will hold events to celebrate their creative contributions to the district.

The Guildhall Arts Centre and Stamford Arts Centre will be presenting two special events next month to celebrate the work of both venues.

The events will be funded by Arts Council England and involve family-friendly entertainment, performances from local and professional groups and displays of illuminating artwork.

The apple display that will be on show in Grantham. (62568280)

Alongside seven other venues across Lincolnshire, the Guildhall Arts Centre and Stamford Arts Centre are a part of Lincolnshire One Venues – a network of venues working to develop the cultural and creative landscape of the county.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “We have a vibrant and diverse creative industry here in South Kesteven and both the Guildhall Arts Centre and Stamford Arts Centre provide a fantastic opportunity for creatives and communities to come together.

“I am delighted that these exciting events will rightfully celebrate both the arts centres and the wonderful talent that we have on our doorstep.”

Part of the dragon display that will be on show in Stamford. (62568268)

On Friday March 3, visitors will be able to enjoy outdoor performances, experience samba drumming, virtual reality, and take part in arts and crafts activities at Stamford Arts Centre between 5pm and 8pm.

Live performances include historian Phillipa Massey, local singer-songwriter Chloe Lorentzen and Stamford Poet Laureate, Scott Coe.

Later in the month, the event will move to Guildhall Arts Centre on Thursday March 23 between 5pm and 8pm.

Performing live will be Grantham Operatics, New Youth Theater, Star Academy and the Grantham School of Dancing.

The poster for the Grantham event. (62568277)

Workshops have been held with schools, community groups and local residents to create artwork to be displayed.

In Stamford, medieval torches and a giant dragon have been created to honour St George, both the namesake of the church where the installation will be situated, and the square next to the Arts Centre.

In Grantham, artwork will be produced to reflect the apple and the moon and the celestial bodies that inspired the town’s most famous theorist, Isaac Newton.

More information about each event is available via the Arts Centre’s website.