The launch of the Grantham History Arts Trail took place earlier this week, showcasing banners that local children have produced within the project.

On Tuesday, an event was held to officially launch the beginning of the art trail, which involved schoolchildren producing 13 silk banners that will now be displayed in shops and businesses across town.

Each banner tells the story of the building, who lived there and what they did for a living.

People at the Grantham Arts History Trail launch. (59654112)

Anne-Marie Kerr, one of the artists and organisers behind the Grantham Arts project, said: "It was a very pleasant evening enjoyed by all those who attended.

"It is special because we allowed the groups involved to interpret the information gathered and decide on what information they wanted to include. They often liked the more quirky details which was good fun.

"It's great to get local children involved so that they feel part of the community and more aware of their surroundings.

"I hope that it will also instal a sense of civic pride that Grantham is steeped in history and if it's not discussed, it will be lost."

People at the Grantham Arts History Trail launch. (59654138)

Those who attended the launch on Tuesday were invited to meet some of the banner creators and try batiquing, a method of dyeing textiles.

Grantham Arts, which oversaw the project, is involved in two other community projects that will be based at Grantham Museum.

Anne-Marie added: "One is a print project with groups taking inspiration from the town centre and a ceramics project creating large vessels.

One of the banners as part of the Grantham Arts History Trail. (59654221)

"All of these workshops and events are designed to engage and encourage people to be involved with their community and creative arts.

"Ultimately, we are hoping to set up a visual arts space with access to specialist equipment for local people to learn new skills and then be able to access the facilities for themselves."

All of the banners are now in place across town alongside QR codes which allows people to find out about the history of the buildings.

The map with the sites across town. (59654251)

Maps are available to pick up from the Guildhall, showing where the banners are placed.