Grantham Arts will be holding its final workshops following its work with schools to produce banners that tell the history of the town's buildings.

The final two workshops will be held on Friday, September 16, and Wednesday, September 21, at the George Shopping Centre.

The project involves schoolchildren producing 13 silk banners that will be displayed in shops and businesses across town, and they will tell the story of the building, who lived there and what they did for a living.

Children working on the silk banners. (59336306)

Anne-Marie Kerr, an artist involved in the project, said: "It has been interesting working with local school and college groups to carry out the research.

"The students have had to find out not only the history of the buildings, but the trades of people that lived there and of course, some of these trades no longer exist."

The other artists involved alongside Anne-Marie are Dawn Wesslleby and Silvia Ponyiczki.

Children working on the silk banners. (59336270)

The banners will be displayed from Wednesday, September 28, until Saturday, October 8.

Maps to find out where the banners are can be collected from the Guildhall or downloaded online. Find out more at the Grantham Arts website.

The businesses taking part in the project are The Wellness Centre, Melton and Mowbray Building Society, The George Centre, Barber Zone, The Angel and Royal, Nationwide Building Society, Santander, No95, St Wulframs Church, Jubilee Church, Stonebridge House Grantham College, Wyndham Park and the Guildhall.