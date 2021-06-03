Arts family days continue in villages near Grantham from tomorrow (Friday) till Sunday.

South Kesteven District Council said the events – which were held in Grantham on Saturday – are proving a hit around the district.

The Arts Around Towns and Villages roadshows have already enjoyed success in Colsterworth, Billingborough, Grantham, The Deepings and Bourne.

Further events for Stamford, Corby Glen, Ancaster and Long Bennington are still to take place in a Covid safe. They aim to offer plenty of fun activities to enjoy and something for all the family.

SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew said: “These free events are proving a real success, visiting different parts of South Kesteven to bring the arts to everyone. The recent weather has been a plus, helping us bring events into people’s towns and villages.

“Arts Around Towns and Villages came from a pilot project day with the aim of employing artists and performers and bringing their work to different parts of the district as we emerge from Covid restrictions.

“During this series of events we are working with 50 artists and five creative producers to provide 50 outdoor or online arts experiences to engage with residents and keep the arts in SK well and truly alive!”

The most recent have seen an enthusiastic take-up in Bourne and Grantham.

A pre-booked audience enjoyed Chantry Dance’s enchanting new outdoor work The Imprisoned Moon in both towns with Smoking Apple bringing their Arbor the Tree show to the Wellhead Park in Bourne.

The family audience took part in mini beast hunting with Lincolnshire Outdoor Learning’s Nature Lab and there was an arts project with Lincolnshire One Venues Connecting Communities officers Sarah and Martyn, who ran a ‘Wish You Were Here’ Postcard Project where those attending could decorate and write a message to those who they were unable to see or visit during lockdown.

Still to come:

Tomorrow (Friday) – Corby Glen

Saturday – Ancaster

Sunday – Long Bennington

Events are on 11am-3pm

