A stunning new ‘war horse’ memorial in Grantham’s Wyndham Park features a WW1 soldier leading a horse, surrounded by purple poppies.

It is the latest artwork addition to Grantham’s WWI memorial park, supplied free of charge by Chris Kennedy from Roll and Scroll metal fabricators to add to his other installations already in place.

An additional commemorative lectern features a dog and a pigeon, with an inscription paying tribute to the role of animals in conflict.

The new artwork commemorating the role of animals in conflict was unveiled in Wyndham Park. (52970520)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope Bellew, cabinet member for culture and the visitor economy said: “Animals played a huge role in World War One, both in conflict and by providing comfort and support for soldiers. These new installations illustrate that perfectly.

“They highlight the historical military significance of Wyndham Park and reinforce the reasons behind Wyndham Park’s award for the second year running of Green Heritage Award for effective management and interpretation of its historic features.’

“Our Tommy soldier installation by Chris generates a lot of interest and we expect these to be just as popular. We are extremely grateful to for his generosity and for enhancing this park so beautifully.”

Profits from smaller Roll and Scroll items made from metal off-cuts and sold in the park’s Visitor Centre have helped to pay for the materials in the new memorial artwork.

The three metre-long horse sculpture, named Wilbur, will be located on a grass area between the ticket office and the river. Its purple poppy surrounds are the accepted symbol for animals lost in combat.

Chris thanked the people that help him install Wilbur on Sunday, before the unveiling on Monday afternoon.

He said: "If it wasn’t for them it would’ve been very difficult, as he weighs 440 kg, so I’d like to thank Chris Matthews from Kallum Construction and Tim Taylor from Arraquip Steel Ltd."

