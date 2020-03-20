'As a woman in my 70s my shopping experience was a disaster'

As a woman in my 70s I am writing to tell you about my first experience of trying to shop at Sainsburys yesterday morning between 8am and 9am.It was a disaster and I won’t be doing it again.

I had planned to get to the shop for 8am but as there was so much traffic on the way, between Barrowby and Sainsbury's, it took me almost half an hour to drive there, so it was about 8.20 when I turned into the access road, only to find a slow moving queue of cars all waiting for a parking place.It seemed no none could get a space until another car drove out.I eventually parked in a space reserved for the recycling bins. I only managed to get a trolley by following a shopper back to his car.

Once in the shop it was more crowded than I had ever seen it, even before Christmas, and a lot of fresh items were missing, including potatoes.

Sainsbury's in Grantham (31878909)

The worst aspect of the whole experience was the long queues all round the shop to get through the checkouts.Some people were grumbling that they thought it would take an hour to get through.

All these elderly, vulnerable people were crowded together, chatting in the queue, with no thought for self distancing.There couldn’t have been a more ideal situation for passing on any virus.

Supermarkets are going to have to think again about how they manage this.They should be limiting the number of people allowed into a shop at any one time and staff members should be actively encouraging self distancing in the queues.

By contrast I then walked to Morrisons to try to find some potatoes and their shop had normal queues, so it would seem that the special hour set aside for the elderly just attracts too many people at once.

Sylvia Markham

Low Road

Barrowby

Grantham

Read more BusinessCoronavirusGranthamHealth