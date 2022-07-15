More than 150 council houses on a Grantham estate are set to be refurbished in a multi-million-pound improvement scheme which will also see the removal of asbestos.

This comes after South Kesteven District Council's Cabinet approved the award of a £3.288m contract to United Living Group for the Earlesfield Estate Capital Works Project.

Now, Cabinet is recommending to full council on July 25 that a budget allocation from a housing revenue reserve fund is approved to cover the one-off costs of the project.

As part of its Asbestos Management Plan, the council has identified 152 post-war constructed properties with asbestos containing material (ACM).

The council says that although not presenting an immediate risk of harm to residents, it is best practice to remove ACM.

At the same time as removing the ACM, replacement kitchens and bathrooms will be fitted in 143 of the homes, and there will be electrical, heating, and door upgrades in a similar number.

Around 112 households will be temporarily rehomed to allow the work to take place using 10 vacant properties on the estate in a rolling programme. Another property will be used as an estate office where residents can find out more and keep up to date with progress.

There has been detailed consultation with tenants to understand any housing needs and personal circumstances.

The Cabinet member for housing and property, Coun Robert Reid, said: “These properties are well over 50 years old, and the work is much needed. ACM has been identified in a number of them and while we are dealing with this issue, we will make the property improvements at the same time.

“I hope our tenants will be reassured by this clear commitment to improving their homes.

“As a council, SKDC is committed to providing housing that meets the needs of all residents. This project will deliver numerous benefits for our tenants and is further evidence of the wider improvements we continue to see in our housing service.”