Asda in Grantham has responded to claims of it unsafe during the pandemic by saying it has taken "extensive measures" to keep customers and staff safe.

Customer Rosemary Measures visited the store on Saturday where she says she found it crowded.

She told the Journal: "The store was packed, there was no one at the door monitoring the numbers going in and out. There was only one security woman walking around that I saw. I stopped her and said that it was far too crowded, a long queue for the tills, social distancing was virtually non existent.

Grantham Asda, image via Google Streetview. (43782196)

"A young couple in front of me weren't wearing masks. When I questioned them, he said that he was exempt, then said he didnt believe in it. The security woman ignored this and kept insisting they were abiding by the rules which they obviously weren't.

"When I left I noticed they had then put a man in a yellow jacket monitoring the numbers going in and only letting people in when someone left, but as the place was packed it was a bit too little too late really.

"This isn't the first time I've noticed lack of rules at Asda. The last couple of times I've been there hasn't been anyone at the door and no staff monitoring the customers. Last time I was standing at the till and a woman came right up behind me actually touching me and I had to shout to her to stand back. They have signs up but that's it.This has happened before.Up to today when they produced this man in a yellow jacket after I complained, I've never seen anyone monitoring the door. It's a disgrace."

A spokesman for Asda said at no point over the weekend was the store near the capacity allowed for customers to safely social distance and there was a safety marshal on the door all day 8am to 8pm.

He said: "We have extensive measures in place across all of our stores such as covid-marshals, protective screens, social distancing signage and numerous hand sanitiser stations. Our customers can rest assured that we continue to follow all government guidance as we have since the start of the coronavirus pandemic."