A popular Grantham take-away food outlet has undertook major improvements following an inspection by food inspectors.

Officers from South Kesteven District Council visited Asia Noodle Bar at on Bridge End Road on June 6 and gave it a one-star rating, meaning ‘major improvement necessary’.

A spokesman for the council said: “They were rated a one in the original inspection in June. There was no immediate risk to health and they undertook work to remedy the situation. They have since been re-inspected and were rated a four (meaning good).”

The Asia Noodle Bar declined to comment, but customers have praised its food on social media. Google rated it ‘very good.’