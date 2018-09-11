Grantham take-away takes steps to improve
A popular Grantham take-away food outlet has undertook major improvements following an inspection by food inspectors.
Officers from South Kesteven District Council visited Asia Noodle Bar at on Bridge End Road on June 6 and gave it a one-star rating, meaning ‘major improvement necessary’.
A spokesman for the council said: “They were rated a one in the original inspection in June. There was no immediate risk to health and they undertook work to remedy the situation. They have since been re-inspected and were rated a four (meaning good).”
The Asia Noodle Bar declined to comment, but customers have praised its food on social media. Google rated it ‘very good.’
