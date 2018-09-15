A leading district councillor has urged consumers to ask businesses not displaying their food hygiene ratings ‘why?’

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for the environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley (Con), made the comment as councillors heard a presentation on how SKDC monitors more than 1300 food-related businesses across the district.

Pauline Wright, team leader - commercial, told this week’s meeting of environment overview and scrutiny committee that South Kesteven has some 98 per cent of businesses that are ‘broadly compliant’ with ratings of 3,4 or 5 stars. Two are zero rated, four have one star and six have two stars but outlets are not forced to publicly display these ratings.

Ms Wright said SKDC works closely with businesses to encourage compliance.

“The benefit of this scheme is it’s public knowledge. People don’t have access to the reports but they have the knowledge to guide them. Businesses have really sat up and taken notice of it. The driver is not us. It’s what rating they are going to get. It’s so public.”

She continued: “It’s a business deal for them. To have a low score is detrimental. They say ‘it’s not about how we comply but how we get our score up.’”

Officers, she continued, visit premises unannounced, admitting some had told them that had they known they were coming, they would have cleaned up.

Inspections typically take two hours, with officers looking at how clean premises are, their rules for handwashing, how things are stored, how pests and infestations are prevented, and seeing the paperwork backs this up.

Inspectors can issue notices ordering things be done, in some cases businesses have shut down voluntarily, while work is done. Cases can also come to court. One businesses was recently fined £1,000 for repeatedly selling food past its use by date, whilst another closed for infestations of rodents and flies. A further prosecution is also due before court.

Coun Moseley said: “The message is, if we see a business not displaying its ratings sticker, we should ask why.”

Ms Wright replied: “that would set alarms for me” and urged people to check the food standards agency website which displays such

ratings.