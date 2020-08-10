An aspiring author has published his second book in just over a year.

Kevin Strachan’s novel ‘Darkness Rising’ is a sequel to his first book ‘Planting Trees on Mars’, which was published last year.

The sequel tells the story of a 14-year-old boy coping with life after his father’s death. Lonely and unhappy he lies on his bed and talks into the darkness of his bedroom, then one day the darkness talks back. What follows is a story of mystery, friendship, peril and humour set in an urban-fantasy backdrop.

Darkness Risinig is available to buy on Amazon. (40168671)

Kevin, who lives in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, said: “Writing a second novel has been an interesting process. Ultimately, the first book served as a learning experience. Darkness Rising begins a new story ark, unrelated to the first book and is a simpler story which is more easily relatable readers of any age.

"Once I had decided to write a novel for a universal readership the idea and characters came quite quickly. The character of ‘the Darkness’ came to me pretty much fully formed and the story evolved quite naturally as I explored the relationship between the Darkness and Ernie, the main protagonist."

The father-of-three works as a cardiac MRI specialist for Nottingham University Hospitals and writes as a form of escapism.

Kevin Strachan has published his second novel. (39446042)

"I have continued working on the NHS front-line as MRI cardiac lead radiographer in Nottingham throughout the pandemic but once I began writing, the first draft only took about eight weeks to complete. It served as a good distraction in what were, at times, very challenging circumstances."

Darkness Rising is available to purchase on Amazon. It is also free to borrow, if you have a kindle-unlimited account.

Read more Grantham