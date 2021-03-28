Police have told how the pandemic has resulted in more assaults on officers.

Members of the rural and communities scrutiny committee on South Kesteven District Council were given an update from chief inspector Phil Vickers and inspector Gary Stewart, of Lincolnshire Police. They gave an insight into how the coronavirus has affected local policing across the district, especially an increase in assaults on police officers.

In South Kesteven, assaults on officers were related to either coughing/spitting or breathing on the officer for the purpose of transferring coronavirus. Members heard how Crimestoppers had contributed to offenders being apprehended.

Earlier in the week the county’s police and crime commissioner, Marc Jones, had briefed councillors on figures relating to recorded crime across South Kesteven. In the past 12 months to February 2021 crime has fallen from 9,688 offences to 7,337, a drop of 24.27 per cent. There was also a 23.73 per cent drop in burglaries to dwellings.

Maisie McMahon from the Lincolnshire Police Safer Together Team introduced herself to the committee. She covers North and South Kesteven and her key aim is to engage with the community, including parish, district and county councils to act as a conduit for the Neighbourhood Policing Teams. She can be contacted by email at maisie.mcmahon@lincs.pnn.police.uk

Police and crime commissioner Marc Jones said: "I welcome the link between the police and the community which ensures that we are all working together, so that Lincolnshire remains a safe place to live."

Chairman of the rural and communities committee Councillor Ray Wootten thanked Chief Inspector Vickers, Inspector Stewart and Maisie McMahon. He said: "Please pass on the Committee's grateful thanks for the hard work and dedication to all officers and staff in supporting our community." He asked for a further update in six months' time.