Sports clubs in the area have voiced their concerns over rising energy costs, with some having to dip into money reserved for long-term projects.

The drastic rise of energy bills is having an impact on sports clubs in the Grantham area, including Kesteven Rugby Club and Harrowby United FC, with the latter being quoted electricity bills four times higher than the current rate.

These difficult times come after the financial uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic since March 2020, putting many independent sports clubs under "a lot of pressure".

Mobile floodlights in use at Harrowby United. (60715421)

Kesteven Rugby Club, based at Woodnook, Grantham, say their energy costs are currently "astronomical", but have chosen not to increase membership fees.

The club’s treasurer, Kerri Arlando, said: "Our energy costs are astronomical at the moment, but as a club we didn’t want to increase membership fees to help cover these as everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment.

"We are researching alternative energy sources and ways we can improve our energy efficiency. This is having a knock-on effect in other areas though."

Action from Kesteven's victory over Belper. Photo: Toby Roberts (60710652)

The rising cost of energy is not just impacting Kesteven's short term strategy, but is having an effect on long term projects.

"We were saving to improve our changing facilities as we don’t currently have separate dedicated male and female changing areas," said Kerri.

"It’s looking like we’re going to have to dip into these funds to enable us to deal with our ever-increasing energy cost. This is a huge shame because we are an ever-growing club - especially with the Kesteven's female section.”

Kesteven Ladies (60215397)

Harrowby United FC, who play at Dickens Road, described the energy crisis as "another blow to the club", after two years of uncertainty and reduced revenue due to Covid-19.

Amber Kitching, operations manager at Harrowby United, said: "As I imagine with most businesses, the increase of energy costs is a great concern for us at the moment.

"With heating and electric costs soaring, we are under a lot of pressure to cover costs that we haven't forecast for.

Amber Kitching (holding the award) with the Harrowby United team at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043713)

"For example we are seeing quotes for electricity that are four times the current price. For volunteer sporting facilities that means we have to increase income by that same amount, which isn't an easy or quick task.

"We aren't able to easily reduce our usage either, as floodlights are a necessary evil in these circumstances.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, and hope that Government assistance will be provided. But having come out of an extremely difficult period with Covid, to now be hit with this is just another blow to the club.

"We want to develop and grow as a club, but things like this can easily derail those plans."

A spokesperson for SKDC said: "SKDC continually reviews the situation at all premises we are responsible for.

"Budget proposals for 2023-24 will be debated as part of the annual budget-setting process during the next few months.

"Any change to pricing for leisure centre hire or activities is determined by LeisureSK Ltd, a council-owned company."