At least 35 households want to sponsor Ukraine evacuees in South Kesteven

The district council says it has been notified of 35 sponsor households in South Kesteven who have matched with Ukrainian evacuees and together applied for visas under the national Homes For Ukraine scheme.

South Kesteven District Council says it is working to ensure evacuees arriving in the area from Ukraine receive a warm welcome and are given the support they need.

The council is carrying out checks to make sure accommodation is suitable for the evacuees and carrying out safeguarding checks. Once evacuees arrive, the council will give Government-funded payments to sponsors.

A number of households in South Kesteven want to sponsor Ukrainian evacuees. (55854602)

The leader of SKDC, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “The humanitarian crisis resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected millions of people and touched the hearts of every one of us.

“South Kesteven District Council, along with local authorities across Lincolnshire, stands with Ukraine and its people at this terrible time.

"Our thanks go to residents of South Kesteven who have shown their support by offering accommodation to those escaping the war, and we will do everything we can to ensure the evacuees receive a warm welcome and are given all the help they need to settle into their new homes.”

Officers from SKDC are visiting accommodation that has been offered to evacuees to check it is suitable and are collecting information to verify the identification of sponsors and their household members (aged over 16) so that Lincolnshire County Council can carry out Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks on sponsors.

Once evacuees have arrived and are settling in with their sponsors, the council will administer the £350-a-month ‘thank you’ payments that are available to people who provide accommodation for at least six months. The payments are limited to one per residential address and continue for up to 12 months.

More information about the scheme is available at Homes for Ukraine scheme – expressions of interest (EOIs) and Support for Ukraine (southkesteven.gov.uk)