Grantham-based travel consultant Lynne Page, of The Holiday Village, discusses how to be careful when booking holidays. She writes:

You many find a holiday that you think is so cheap it is too good to be true. If you are thinking that, then it probably is.

There are things to consider when you see your dream holiday at a bargain price. Are the prices ‘live’ or is it just a price to reel you in and after you have clicked ‘book’ you either discover that the holiday is no longer available or it has shot up in price?

Lynne Page, www.lynnepagetravel-pa.co.uk (48647570)

Does the company have ATOL protection? This stands for Air Travel Organisers Licencing and is added financial protection that covers you when you book a package trip that includes a flight. It also includes some flight-only bookings. Please remember this does not take the place of travel insurance though, you must always have this in place as well.

If the company you are booking with has ATOL protection then they will help you continue your trip by: ensuring you can stay in your holiday accommodation, if possible; reimburse you for any money you spent to replace ATOL protected parts of your trip, e.g. car hire, transfers; and arranging flights home, depending on the circumstances.

ATOL protection covers you before and during your holiday. You will receive a certificate upon booking, which will show who and what is covered.

If you are booking a flight-only then the travel company or airline you are using should make it clear if the booking is protected before it is completed. If you book a holiday with a travel agent, they often act on behalf of a number of companies, including ATOL holders. When you book an ATOL protected trip with an agent, they must tell you which ATOL holder is protecting your travel plans, and provide an ATOL certificate when you pay.

If you booked your package holiday with a travel company and the airline fails, then the travel company must find you alternative flights or refund your money. If your return flight is cancelled while you are on your holiday, they must book you on to an alternative flights to get you home.

You are not covered by ATOL protection if you put your holiday together yourself either from different websites and telephone calls or if you book one element (flight) and then return to the site later to book another element (hotel). You are only covered if you buy all elements on the same visit to that website or same phonecall. This is what is technically known as a ‘linked travel arrangement’ and you get limited protection.