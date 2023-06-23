A hospice has been left “deeply saddened” after an attempted break-in resulted in damage to the building.

The attempted break-in took place at the Grantham Wellbeing Centre, run by St Barnabas Hospice, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21.

The centre reports that the “perpetrators did not manage to get in” but one CCTV camera was removed and damage was caused to the roof.

A Google Street view of the St Barnanbas Wellbeing centre in Barrowby Road, Grantham.

On a St Barnabas Hospice Facebook post, the charity said: “We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, which is hugely upsetting to the staff, volunteers, patients and families who use the building.

“It will not only be costly for us [to] repair, [but takes] away vital funds for care.”

Yesterday (Thursday) Lincolnshire Police and St Barnabas staff were on site to inspect the damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 80 of 21 June.