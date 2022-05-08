Colsterworth Village Hall is holding a fundraising auction on Saturday, May 28, to raise vital funds for ongoing maintenance of the hall and in support of Lincolnshire Air Ambulance.

The auction’s organisers are appealing for donations from local businesses and for the general public to go along and support the event.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance's Ambucopter (16216899)

Any donations from businesses of items, vouchers, services or time will be welcome, and it is hoped that as many people as possible will turn out to bid in the auction.

An auction will raise money for Colsterworth Village Hall funds. (56514631)

The Colsterworth auction evening will start at 6pm. The bar will be open and there is ample parking on site. Further details on the Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/1rRGKhFMt