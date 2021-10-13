An auction of items from a Grantham bicycle shop will take place next week following the death of its owner.

Chris O’Connor sadly died suddenly at home in February aged 58. He ran Chris O’Connor Cycles, in Watergate, as well as working full time at Belton engineering company Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions.

Batesman’s Auctioneers and Valuers will hold the shop contents sale online and at the shop at 44 Watergate on Tuesday, October 19, at 12pm.

Flowers placed outside Chris O'Connor Cycles on Watergate. (44237045)

The entire contents of the shop will be up for sale including new, used and vintage bicycles, parts, accessories, plus shop fittings and tools.

For the full catalogue go to www.batemans.com