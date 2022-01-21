A Grantham author and member of the Official Monster Raving Loony Party has published a book about a bumbling buffoon eager to solve the mysteries of the ages.

Newly published author, The Very Raving Mr P, has just released his new book called The Meaning of Life.

The book is about a member of an intergalactic time travelling alien species that gets bored one day and decides to seek the meaning of life.

The Meaning of Life by The Raving Mr P. (54404386)

The Very Raving Mr P is an author of reality-based fantasy fiction, and an amateur politician for the Official Monster Raving Loony Party.

Unlike his characters, Mr P says he is "scared of heights, confined spaces and anything dangerous, and so spends his time writing stories about alien dwarves, mysterious murders and time travellers".

The book will be available to buy from Thursday, January 27.