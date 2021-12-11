An author has released an album of poems and short stories he began writing years ago.

Richard Coppin, of Grantham, recorded the album with the help of David Stephens and Peter Coppin, and all 21 tracks are now available to listen to on YouTube.

He said: "These were all written quite a few years ago and have gathered dust in a file over twenty odd years in some cases.

"David and Pete nagged me to record them, so during the late summer I spent four evenings down at the Melody Music Rooms recording studio reading them into a microphone, using some extra time working on the post production of two of them.

"Some pieces are deep and meaningful, but other poems are based on family life and are therefore more light hearted, even comical; the kind of things that my kids used to enjoy listening to at Christmas.

"There are also some short stories and humorous pieces too."

Passing Words cover (53574354)

In addition to poems and short stories, Richard has also written a novel, The Curse of Beckett's Wood, which was published last year.

Richard also released a recorded version of a poem, titled The Mystery of Old Dyke Mill, earlier this year for Halloween.