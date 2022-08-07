A author born in rural Lincolnshire has released his first novel, flashing back to his memories of childhood.

Peter Waite, aged 71, has released his first novel named A Brick on the Head, which is set to be released on September 28, but is available to buy on Amazon now.

Peter said: "I started off and I reached an age where I felt like doing something and I wanted to leave a memory for my nieces and nephews.

Peter Waite has released his first novel, that looks back on his memories of childhood up to retirement. (58354483)

"I started writing a few notes about what school was like and it turned into a book.

"It is hard to remember your first memory of anything.

"But, at three years old I was hit by a brick on the head, hence the strange old title."

Peter describes the book as a "memoir of being born in Waddington through to my retirement."

Although he was born in Waddington, Peter lived in Denton for eight years,

He is currently staying in Waddington with his sister in their parents house, but he is set to move to Heckington.

Peter Waite has released his first novel, that looks back on his memories of childhood up to retirement. (58354565)

Peter added: "It's just really about what school days were like, what growing up in the 50s was like and in post-War.

"It was a different time, there was no plastic and we are sort of going back to that now.

"It's an insight into how life was, and we're getting to those ideas of recycling again.

"We're going full cycle."

Peter spent the first three years of his life living in a home made caravan that his father made.

This was located on a bomb site and was the only bit of spare land around at the time as everything around him had been bombed.

This is something Peter talks about in his book.

Peter's first novel A Brick on the Head. (58354538)

In the book, he also flashes back through his working career.

From a young age, he always had an interest in the Navy and the sea, as he was part of the sea cadets in Lincoln.

However, at 16-years-old he was told he could not join the RAF to become a helicopter pilot due to his eyesite.

Later he studied French and Business Studies at a college in Leicester.

He then established his own business in civil engineering, and soon after joined in his fathers machinery business in Waddington.

Peter then had a change of career after moving to Nottingham and joined forces with his friend who was involved in the textile business.

He then branched on his own where he met Tony Dale, and they established Dale Textiles Ltd, until Tony bought Peter out.

Peter then retired in 2017.

From dreaming to become a pilot, to working in a cigarette factory and then establishing an international textile business, Peter has done it all.

A Brick on the Head is available to buy online at Amazon here.

Peter is also currently writing his second book.

He concluded: "The story continues in Southern Spain.

"It is about the move over to Spain from Norfolk and adapting to life in Spain."