A Grantham children’s author has released her latest book about a boy who is transported to a magical world to complete a mission.

Suzanna Welby, who has lived in Grantham for 45 years, released ‘Rufus in Rabitannia’ last Thursday (September 14).

Powers beyond his control, Rufus Wesley - a rude and spoiled boy - is taught a lesson so he can become an acceptable member of society.

Rufus in Rabitannia

With the help of magic, he is whisked into the extraordinary world of Rabitannia where he is turned into a rabbit.

He is tasked by the King of Rabitannia with finding and returning the long-lost Crown Princes, heirs to the Rabittanian throne.

Assisted by the brave and heroic warrior rabbit Capuchin, Rufus finds himself catapulted into a dangerous and mysterious world of enchantment, wizards, worgs, weasels, treachery and loyalty beyond imagination.

Suzanna was born by Lake Victoria in Kenya.

Suzanna Welby

Her father was in the army so her family moved a lot.

Whilst her parents lived in the Middle East, she was sent to several boarding schools in England.

After she married at 21 years old, she has since lived in Grantham with many dogs, horses and rabbits.

The book is available to buy on Amazon at https://www.amazon.co.uk/Rufus-Rabitannia-Suzanna-Welby/dp/1399960032/ref=sr_1_13?keywords=rufus&qid=1695037085&sr=8-13.

It can also be bought through bookshops.