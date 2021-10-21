A Grantham author has released a recorded version of a poem that he began writing in the 1990s.

Richard Coppin, who had his first novel published last year, has released a recorded poem that he first started writing around 23 years ago while working as as graphic designer.

The poem, entitled Old Dyke Mill, focusses on a character who was murdered in the Lincolnshire Fens and haunted a windmill.

Richard said: "I began writing this poem after a very busy day about twenty three years ago when I was a graphic designer.

"I needed to relax, so I started to craft the idea for a short poem about the fens and how barren they were when night falls.

"One thing led to another and the idea of a haunted windmill came into my mind, followed by the character of Tom Carver who'd been murdered there twenty years before but who is still seen by the locals.

"After a couple of weeks I had finished what had evolved into a much longer poem than I'd expected.

"I read it to my children who all loved it. It became a regular thing for me to read it aloud at Halloween and Christmas; so much so that they all know parts of it off by heart."

Richard published his book ‘The Curse of Beckett’s Wood’ last year, which he describes as a "dark, sinister psychological thriller".

Richard continued: "After languishing in a file for too many years, our son Peter asked me to record it and when he and his business partner Dave Stephens opened up Melody Music on Westgate and set up their recording studio I decided to give it a go.

"We first laid down the vocal part, giving me the chance to act out the drama of the story and then the sound effects were carefully put in place to give the poem so much more of a creepy atmosphere.

"The end result is extremely professional and is perfect for listening to as Halloween approaches."

The poem is now available to listen to on YouTube, Amazon Music, Spotify and many other media platforms.